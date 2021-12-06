A recent article published in Nature Communications alerts us to the existence of a ‘neopelagic community’ thriving in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, showing that the plastic debris in the midst of the ocean, once thought inhabitable, can be host to organisms from coastal regions as well as open sea creatures.

What is the Great Pacific Garbage Patch?

The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is a mass of plastic detritus accumulating in the middle of the ocean. National Geographic calls it “a collection of marine debris in the North Pacific Ocean”, defining “Marine debris … [as] litter that ends up in the ocean, seas, and other large bodies of water”.

To be more specific, the Great Pacific Garbage Patch is the combination of “two distinct collections of debris”, the Eastern Garbage Patch and the Western Garbage Patch, bounded by the massive North Pacific Subtropical Gyre.

The Great Pacific Garbage Patch. Map by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

What is the ‘neopelagic’ community?

An article published in the Nature Communications journal’s December 2, 2021 issue, defines the ‘neopelagic’ community as a new mixture of open sea (pelagic) species, “evolved to live on floating marine substrates and marine animals, and coastal species, once assumed incapable of surviving long periods of time on the high seas”. Thanks to the “vast supply of durable and highly buoyant plastic pollution” the neopelagic community has found a suitable habitat for “both pelagic and coastal rafting species”.

How does plastic contribute to the ocean animals’ survival?

The researchers writing in Nature Communications say that the global increase in plastic pollution is an “unexpected” example of “biogeographic barriers historically imposed by oceans and continents are quickly becoming obsolete—socially, economically, and now ecologically”. According to the study, “plastic rafts create a more permanent opportunity for coastal species to transit to ocean basins and a long-term enduring habitat to colonize in the open ocean”.

These coastal plants and animals “hitching a ride on the ever-growing deluge of plastic debris and traveling hundreds of miles from shore” is creating a new kind of ecosystem in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, “the largest accumulation of moving plastic debris in the ocean”.