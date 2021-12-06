“Not to have seen the cinema of Satyajit Ray means existing in the world without seeing the sun or the moon,” the great Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa once said. If the great Indian filmmaker Ray had lived, he would have been 100 years old this year in May.

The Academy Museum in Los Angeles is making sure we are not left blind to the beauty of the sun or the moon. Celebrating Ray’s films in a centennial retrospective, it offers a two-part screening series that focuses on the master’s oeuvre.

The Indian master, who won an honorary Oscar in 1992 – the first Indian/Bengali to do so –, created many masterpieces, including the Apu Trilogy. “After a career as a graphic designer, Ray became a director in his early thirties with the ground breaking “Pather Panchali” (1955), which together with “Aparajito” (The Unvanquished, 1956) and “Apur Sansar” (The World of Apu, 1959), forms the phenomenal Apu Trilogy that follows the titular protagonist from childhood to adulthood,” Varietyreports.

The screening programme, which started in late November with Pather Panchali (Song of the Little Road, 1955), continues through December, with the second part coming in 2022. “Ray became a director in his early thirties after a career as a graphic designer and quickly became a prolific storyteller,” the Academy Museum notes. “After the global phenomenon of Pather Panchali, and the subsequent films that make up the Apu Trilogy, … Ray explored a range of genres over his thirty-plus films, continually returning to themes of tradition sparring with modernity.”

Ray reportedly wrote all the screenplays for his films, was the director of photography, composed the music, and based many of his films on real events, mostly from his life. He filmed dozens of pictures during his prolific life, which ended in 1992.

“Throughout his career, Satyajit Ray maintained that the best technique of filmmaking was the one that was not noticeable,” satyajitray.orgmaintains. “For him, technique was merely a means to an end. He disliked the idea of a film that drew attention to its style rather than the contents. He never used cinematic embellishments for their own sake.”