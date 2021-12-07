Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Fauci: Omicron 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta

Top US scientist Anthony Fauci has said early indications suggested the Omicron variant was not worse than prior strains, and was possibly milder, while cautioning it would take weeks to judge its severity.

The new variant is "clearly highly transmissible," very likely more so than Delta, President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor Fauci told AFP News Agency.

Accumulating epidemiological data from around the world also indicates re-infections are higher with Omicron.

France registers surge in hospitalisations

France has registered a surge in hospitalisations as a rise in new infections in mid-November led to an increase in patient numbers.

The Health Ministry reported that the number of patients in French hospitals rose by 618 to 12,714, the second-highest net one-day increase this year behind the net increase of 732 on April 6, when the patient tally was above 30,600.

Portugal recommends vaccine for 5-11 year olds

Portugal's health authority DGS has given the green light for the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11.

A total of 637,907 children in Portugal are eligible to receive the shot, and DGS said priority would be given to those with pre-existing health conditions.

The first batch of vaccines for children arrives on Monday.

Sweden reimposes some curbs as infection rate climbs

Sweden will reintroduce a series of limited measures to curb rising infections in the Nordic country, urging renewed social distancing and the use of masks in public transportation, the government said.

Cases in Sweden have risen in recent weeks after a relatively calm autumn.

Hospitalisations and the number of patients requiring intensive car e are still among the lowest per capita in Europe but also have started to creep higher.

European drug regulator backs mixing vaccines

The European Union drug regulator has given its backing to mixing different types of vaccines in initial vaccination and booster campaigns to battle Covid-19.

The European Medicines Agency said in a statement that using different types of vaccines together, known as heterologous vaccination, can provide protection against the virus.

Romania announces new travel restrictions

Romania has announced new travel restrictions after the Omicron variant was detected in the country.

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved new rules for travellers arriving in the country, which will go into effect from December 10 to January 8.

All passengers from outside the EU will be required to present a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before entry into the country, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Uganda confirms first cases of Omicron variant

Uganda has its first eleven cases of the Omicron variant of, a health official confirmed.

The director of clinical services, Charles Olaro, said the variant was detected in travellers from South Africa and Nigeria who arrived in Uganda on November 29.

Five had come from Nigeria, two from South Africa and two from the United Arab Emirates.

The others had travelled from the Netherlands and the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

WHO Europe says vaccine mandates should be 'last resort'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in Europe has cautioned against making Covid vaccines mandatory, while urging better protection of children among whom cases are high.