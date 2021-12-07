Writing for the leading scientific journal Nature Communications, a group of researchers led by A*STAR’s Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB) say “Wound healing represents a complicated yet highly orchestrated biological program restoring normalcy to damaged tissue architecture.”

They propose that Agrin, a protein that has been discovered to “promote wound healing and repair” may be useful in use for injured skin tissue.

The scientists note that for skin to be successfully repaired by an “orchestrated wound healing program” requires collective cell proliferation on the outermost layer of skin, the epidermis, and cell migration.

The research team confesses that “the molecular determinants of the tissue microenvironment supporting wound healing remains poorly understood.” Yet they write that they have found that Agrin, a highly glycosylated protein, is enriched within the early wound-microenvironment and “is indispensable for efficient healing.”

Wound healing is a complex process “restoring normalcy to damaged tissue architecture.” The steps are as follows: First, damage signals “trigger clot formation to restrict blood flow” in the “homeostasis [stabilisation] phase.” Then there is the “inflammatory phase” that removes damaged tissue or foreign objects from the wound. Then comes the re-epithelialisation process, “a proliferative phase that governs proliferation, survival, and migration of keratinocytes [the primary type of cell found in the epidermis, the outermost layer of the skin] over the wounded area.”

If the above processes work in an orderly and timely fashion, the wound is eventually closed and tissue is renovated and regains its integrity. The authors write that “As such, a prime factor for effective wound healing following an injury is the rate of deposition of new extracellular matrix (ECM) and its components that subsequently support keratinocyte proliferation, migration, and angiogenesis that favors the healing process.”

Data suggests that “one in 20 Singaporeans is afflicted with chronic wound conditions.” If the patients are suffering from diabetes or burn injuries, complications in the healing of chronic wounds may be the case. This also may result in amputations or at least the decreased emotional wellbeing for patients, the news release notes.