A pre-Incan mummy found in Peru and thought to be between 800 and 1,200 years old, has been put on display at the San Marcos University in Lima after archaeologists reported finding the remains in an underground tomb in November.

"Today at the National Major University of San Marcos, in Lima, we presented archaeological discoveries from research done in Cajamarquilla in 2021," said archeologist in charge of the project Pieter Van Dalen Luna on Tuesday.

The mummified remains, which were bound by ropes and had the hands covering the face, were found inside an underground structure outside Lima along with offerings including ceramics, vegetable remains and stone tools.

The university is housing the mummy, as well as remains from at least two infants and the objects found in the ancient tomb while its researchers analyse them.

"The most important is the mummy, a piece of news that has travelled around the world that is currently being analysed."

