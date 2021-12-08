POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Pre-Incan mummy goes on display at university in Peru's Lima
The remains were identified as belonging to a pre-Incan civilisation, preceding the largest empire in pre-Columbian America.
Pre-Incan mummy goes on display at university in Peru's Lima
The mummified remains were found inside an underground structure outside Lima along with offerings. / Reuters
By Sara SLEIMAN
December 8, 2021

A pre-Incan mummy found in Peru and thought to be between 800 and 1,200 years old, has been put on display at the San Marcos University in Lima after archaeologists reported finding the remains in an underground tomb in November.

"Today at the National Major University of San Marcos, in Lima, we presented archaeological discoveries from research done in Cajamarquilla in 2021," said archeologist in charge of the project Pieter Van Dalen Luna on Tuesday.

The mummified remains, which were bound by ropes and had the hands covering the face, were found inside an underground structure outside Lima along with offerings including ceramics, vegetable remains and stone tools.

The university is housing the mummy, as well as remains from at least two infants and the objects found in the ancient tomb while its researchers analyse them.

"The most important is the mummy, a piece of news that has travelled around the world that is currently being analysed."

READ MORE:Archeologists in Peru discover 800-year-old 'peculiar' mummy

RECOMMENDED

Ancient grounds

Peru, home to the iconic Machu Picchu, has hundreds of archaeological sites from cultures that developed before and after the Inca Empire, which dominated the southern part of South America 500 years ago.

It was the largest empire in pre-Columbian America.

Yomira Huaman, another archaeologist who led the discovery, said the team had found a site commonly known as a matrix that consists of holes which are about 2m (6.5 ft) in depth.

"As we went deeper into this matrix, we found a burial site with remains of an infant's garments bundle, mates (an artisanal ornament), ceramics and this cocoon shape tied together with the same string (as the mummy)," she said.

READ MORE:Ancient town of Metropolis yields new treasures

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive