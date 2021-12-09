UNICEF has urged India and its neighbours to fully reopen schools to address the interrupted education of more than 400 million children whose classrooms were shut by the coronavirus pandemic.

A report by the UN children's agency published on Thursday warned that the consequences of interrupted learning in South Asia could last decades.

"The cost of inaction would be a weaker labour force in a few years, it is going to show," George Laryea-Adjei, UNICEF's regional director for South Asia, told AFP New Agency.

Schools in Bangladesh were closed for almost 18 months, one of the longest closures in the world, UNICEF said.

Meanwhile, schools in other South Asian countries were shut for an average of 31.5 weeks between March 2020 and August this year.

One study in India, cited in the report, showed that the proportion of grade 3 children who could read a grade 1 level text fell from around 42 percent in 2018 to just 24 percent in 2020.

Being out of school also led to students experiencing psychosocial distress, poor mental health and increased risk of violence. Girls were at a high risk of early marriage.

Digital divide