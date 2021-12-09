Chinese astronauts have beamed back a science lesson from the country’s under-construction space station.

The lecture on Thursday focused on physics, aiming to illustrate how the weightless environment affects buoyancy, the movement of objects and optics.

Students from five cities, including Beijing and the semi-autonomous region of Hong Kong, peppered the astronauts with questions about living conditions in space and were treated to a virtual tour of the station.

The event was also open to the public through a livestream.

Wang Yaping, the only woman aboard the station, served as the main instructor, while Ye Guangfu assisted and commander-in-chief Zhai Zhigang worked the camera.

Wang had taught a similar lesson while aboard one of China’s earlier experimental stations in 2013.

