Saturday, December 11, 2021

Tens of thousands protest Austria compulsory jabs

Tens of thousands have protested in Austria's capital Vienna against the mandatory Covid-19 vaccines and home confinement orders for those who have not yet received the jabs.

Police said an estimated 44,000 people attended the demonstration on Saturday, the latest in a string of huge weekend protests since Austria last month became the first EU country to say it would make vaccinations mandatory.

A partial confinement since last month ends on Sunday for the vaccinated, but those who have not received the required doses will have to remain at home.

"No to vaccine fascism," read one protest sign.

"I'm not a neo-Nazi or a hooligan," said another, "I'm fighting for freedom and against the vaccine."

Vaccination is to be obligatory from February for all residents older than 14, except in the case of a dispensation for health reasons.

Nobody will be vaccinated by force, the government has said, but those who refuse the shot will have to pay an initial fine of 600 euros ($670), which can then increase to 3,600 euros ($4,000) if not settled.

UK scientists urge more restrictions to fight omicron

The British government may need to introduce tougher restrictions to slow the growth of the omicron variant and prevent a new surge in Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths, British scientists have said.

The UK health officials say omicron is spreading much more quickly than the delta strain and is likely to replace it and become the dominant variant in Britain within days.

The UK recorded 58,194 coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number since January, though what portion were the omicron variant is unclear.

France pushes vaccination campaign amid surge

Authorities in France want to accelerate vaccinations against the coronavirus before Christmas as infections surge and more people with Covid-19 seek medical attention.

“People can celebrate Christmas normally, but we must respect the rules...and get vaccinated,” French Prime Minister Jean Castex told public radio outlet France Blue during an interview in the Alsace region late Friday.

France has registered a daily average of more than 44,000 new cases over the last week, a 36 percent increase from the previous week, according to the latest government figures. Weekly hospitalizations of people with Covid-19 went up 1,120, a 41 percent rise.

The government on Monday closed nightclubs until January 6 and tightened social distancing measures in closed spaces and outdoors. Castex said the government is not considering another lockdown that would limit or prohibit public events and social gatherings.

Italy reports over 21,000 cases, 96 deaths

Italy has reported 96 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, down from 118 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 21,042.

New cases had jumped by nearly two thirds on Friday to 20,497.

With 96 victims in the past 24 hours, Italy has registered 134,765 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world.

The country has reported 5.2 million cases to date.

Over 121.6M vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered more than 121.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures.

Over 56.5 million people have received a first vaccine dose, while nearly 50.9 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 12.6 million people.

Meanwhile, the ministry confirmed 19,255 new coronavirus infections, 191 related deaths, and 23,180 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 349,221 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Taiwan confirms first cases of Omicron

Taiwan has confirmed its first cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, found in three people who had arrived from abroad.

The island's Central Epidemic Command Centre said the infections were found in travellers arriving from Britain, the southern African nation of Eswatini and the United States.

Like all entrants, they were tested on arrival and already subject to two weeks of quarantine.