A Swiss museum will give up almost 40 works of art after a years-long investigation concluded they were either stolen by the Nazis or came from a doubtful origin.

But the Museum of Fine Arts Bern said on Friday almost 1,100 other works from the same trove would be retained despite their provenance remaining unproven.

German-Austrian collector Cornelius Gurlitt died in 2014 and left more than 1,600 works to the museum, including paintings by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul Cezanne, Max Beckmann, Eugene Delacroix and Edvard Munch.

Gurlitt's father was one of four art dealers tasked by the Nazis with selling art stolen from Jews or confiscated as "degenerate".

The museum accepted the collection in November 2014 but renounced the rights to all artworks that once belonged to Jewish owners dispossessed by the Nazis, following an agreement with Germany.

The institution launched a years-long study that labelled the works with a traffic-light system where looted works were labelled "red".

Stolen works of art