CULTURE
2 MIN READ
European Film Awards: Quo Vadis, Aida? bags awards
Jasmila Zbanic’s film about Srebrenica genocide in the mid-1990s in Bosnia has won the top prize for European Film in 2021.
European Film Awards: Quo Vadis, Aida? bags awards
Jasna Duricic won the best actress for her performance as a UN interpreter trying to save her family from being ethnically cleansed. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
December 12, 2021

Winners at the 34th European Film Awards were announced with “Quo Vadis, Aida?” winning best film.

Jasmila Zbanic's film tells the story of genocide in Srebrenitsa and received two more awards at the ceremony on Saturday.

Zbanic won the best director while Jasna Duricic was awarded best actress for her role in the film.

The director dedicated the award to the mothers and women of Srebrenica, as well as murdered fathers, wives and sons.

“Women always have to fix the mess made by men. They taught us how to turn destruction into love,” she said.

She noted that the cinema industry is lacking female perspectives. “We need more complex stories in order to make our audience ready for very complex times ahead of us.”

The film Quo Vadis, Aida? is co-produced by the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT).

RECOMMENDED

"Oscars of Europe"

The best actor was won by Anthony Hopkins for his role in "The Father" and best screenplay was given to Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton for their work on the film.

Best comedy was given to "Ninjababy," directed by Yngvild Sve Flikke.

"Fleet," directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, was awarded to best documentary and best animation while Danish director Susanne Bier was honored for her contributions to European cinema around the world.

The ceremony organized by the European Film Academy was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic .

The European Film Awards are considered the "Oscars of Europe."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism