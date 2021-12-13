Elon Musk has been named Time magazine's "Person of the Year" title for 2021, adding the billionaire's name to the tradition which began in 1927.

According to Time, "The Person of the Year" signifies somebody "who affected the news or our lives the most, for better, or worse."

2021 saw Musk's electric car company Tesla become the most valuable carmaker in the world, and his rocket company SpaceX soar to the edge of space with an all-civilian crew.

"For creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and the perils of the age of tech titans, for driving society's most daring and disruptive transformations, Elon Musk is TIME's 2021 Person of the Year," the magazine's editor-in-chief, Edward Felsenthal, said.

"Even Elon Musk's spacefaring adventures are a direct line from the very first Person of the Year, Charles Lindbergh, whom the editors selected in 1927 to commemorate his historic first solo transatlantic airplane flight over the Atlantic."

Dominating headlines

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Musk is also the founder and CEO of SpaceX, and leads brain-chip startup Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company.