The United Nations has officially recognised the 38 degrees Celsius measured in Siberia last year as a new record high for the Arctic, sounding "alarm bells" over climate change.

The development on Tuesday is the first time the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has added record heat in the Arctic to its archive of extreme weather reports.

"This new Arctic record is one of a series of observations reported to the WMO Archive of Weather and Climate Extremes that sound the alarm bells about our changing climate," its chief Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

The temperature, which the agency pointed out was "more befitting the Mediterranean than the Arctic", was measured at a meteorological station during an exceptionally prolonged Siberian heatwave.

It came amid an unprecedented wave of record temperature spikes globally, the UN agency said.

READ MORE: Arctic mission warns irreversible warming tipping point likely triggered

"More befitting the Mediterranean"

The sweltering heat, equivalent to 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, was seen on June 20, 2020 in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk, marking the highest temperature ever recorded above the Arctic Circle, according to WMO.

Verkhoyansk lies about 115 kilometres (70 miles) north of the Arctic Circle and temperatures have been measured there since 1885.