Scientists are thrilled about the diverse set of sounds they were able to record at a coral reef, signifying the health of the coral and the return of the sea creatures to the habitat. Among these sounds are “Whoops, croaks, growls, raspberries and foghorns,” according to a news release.

While thousands of square metres of coral were being revived in previously destroyed reefs in Indonesia, it wasn’t clear whether they would help the entire reef ecosystem return to life.

As it turns out, they did. A new study, led by researchers from the University of Exeter and the University of Bristol, finds “a healthy, diverse soundscape” on the restored reefs.

Calling soundscapes “an important aspect of reef health” the scientists write that “loud and diverse soundscapes guide the recruitment of reef organisms, but this process is compromised when degradation denudes soundscapes.” They also add that “As such, acoustic recovery is a functionally important component of ecosystem recovery.”

They are using the sounds – many of which they confess to having never heard before – to monitor the vital ecosystems along with visual observations.

The paper, published in the Journal of Applied Ecology, is entitled: "The sound of recovery: coral reef restoration success is detectable in the soundscape."

According to the Guardian, the reef had been devastated by blast fishing, a destructive type of fishing where fishermen use explosives to kill fish and collect them.

Because mere observation did not give an accurate picture of life at the coral – some of the fish that only come out of night, for example, can be missed, or fish that hide under the shield of camouflage can be hard to spot – the researchers turned to listening instead.

"Restoration projects can be successful at growing coral, but that’s only part of the ecosystem," says lead author Dr Tim Lamont, of the University of Exeter and the Mars Coral Reef Restoration Project, which is restoring the reefs in central Indonesia.

"This study provides exciting evidence that restoration really works for the other reef creatures too – by listening to the reefs, we’ve documented the return of a diverse range of animals."

Lamont tells the Guardian that “We listened through these hours and hours of recordings, we kept discovering sounds we had never heard,” adding that “Some were a bit familiar but some were just like, ‘I have no idea what that is.’ It was a real sense of adventure and discovery.”