CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Bahrain's Fjiri musical performance added to UNESCO heritage list
Fjiri, which is performed at festivals throughout the country, is viewed as a means of expressing the connection between the Bahraini people and the sea.
Bahrain's Fjiri musical performance added to UNESCO heritage list
Fjiri, which originated on Bahrain's island of Muharraq, is performed in festivals throughout the country.
By Alican Tekingunduz
December 15, 2021

The United Nations cultural agency has added Bahrain's Fjiri musical performance, which commemorates the history of pearl diving, to its list of "intangible" heritage.

The Gulf country, with a population of about 1.5 million, presented its nomination to the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), which announced the listing on Twitter.

Bahrain's nomination was among 48 from around the world considered for inscription on the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list at an annual UNESCO-led meeting.

"Dating back to the late 19th century, it was traditionally performed by pearl divers and pearling crews to express the hardships faced at sea," UNESCO said on its website.

READ MORE:Saudi Arabia gets a sixth site added to UNESCO's heritage list

"The performers sit in a circle, singing and playing different types of drums, finger chimes and a jahl, a clay pot used as an instrument," it added.

"The centre of the circle is occupied by the dancers and the lead singer, who is in charge of conducting the performance."

RECOMMENDED

'Perseverance, strength'

Bahrain was also among 16 Muslim-majority countries that presented the nomination of Arabic calligraphy, a tradition in the Arab and Islamic worlds, which was also added to the heritage list during this week's meeting.

Fjiri, which originated on Bahrain's island of Muharraq, is performed in festivals throughout the country.

"It is now well-known across the country and is viewed as a means of expressing the connection between the Bahraini people and the sea," said UNESCO.

"The words, rhythms and instruments are used to convey the values of perseverance, strength and resourcefulness."

READ MORE:Two more Turkish sites added to UNESCO heritage

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal