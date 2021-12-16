Thursday, December 16, 2021

UK reports record 88,376 new cases

The British government has reported 88,376 new coronavirus cases, a second consecutive record daily tally, as the Omicron variant fuels a worrying surge in infections across the country.

The latest data takes the total number of infections during the pandemic to nearly 11.1 million, while the UK also registered a further 146 deaths from the virus, taking the death toll to almost 147,000.

Italy reports 123 deaths, 26,109 new cases

Italy has reported 123 coronavirus-related deaths against 129 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 26,109 from 23,195.

Italy has registered 135,301 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world.

The country has reported 5.3 million cases to date.

Palestine detects first 3 cases of Omicron

The Palestinian Health Ministry has said that it has identified its first three cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the occupied West Bank.

Ministry spokesman Kamal al Shakrah said the three people live in different cities in the territory and had recently returned from abroad. He did not say which countries they had visited.

In response to the discovery, the ministry said medical teams were tracking down and testing those who had recently come into contact with the three people.

Authorities in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, territories home to some 4.8 million Palestinians, have reported 4,858 deaths from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

AstraZeneca therapy works against Omicron; results mixed for Regeneron

AstraZeneca and Regeneron have reported contrasting data on the effectiveness of their Covid-19 antibody therapies against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, underscoring the major challenges ahead for drugmakers.

US-based Regeneron said its REGEN-COV therapy, also called Ronapreve, is less effective against Omicron, though it is still active against the Delta variant, confirming indications from lab tests and computer modelling late last month.

Anglo-Swedish rival AstraZeneca, however, said a lab study found that its antibody cocktail Evusheld retained neutralising activity against Omicron, the first such data for the treatment.

Earlier this week, German researchers found that Covid-19 therapies developed by Eli Lilly and Regeneron lose most of their effectiveness when exposed in laboratory tests to Omicron.

But lab studies this week showed GSK-Vir's antibody treatment retains neutralizing activity against all tested coronavirus variants, including Omicron.

The study on Evusheld was done by independent investigators of the US Food and Drug Administration using so-called pseudoviruses that feature major coronavirus mutations across suspicious variants that have emerged so far.

Omicron cases in Canada's Ontario could soon swamp critical care units

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is spreading rapidly in Ontario, Canada's most populous province, and could overwhelm intensive care units early next month without prompt intervention, a panel of experts said.

The panel released modeling which said increased vaccination alone would not be enough to fight Omicron. Instead, it called for public health measures to cut peoples' contacts by 50 percent and ensure the rapid roll-out of booster doses.

France to restrict travel from UK due to Omicron surge

France is to tighten up restrictions on travel to and from Britain to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 which is causing record numbers of cases on the other side of the Channel, the government said on Thursday.

"We will put in place a system of controls drastically tighter than the one we have already," government spokesman Gabriel Attal told BFM-TV, saying returning travellers would need a negative test of less than 24 hours, a quarantine enforced on return to France and trips for tourism limited.

South Africa to retain curbs at 'Level 1'

South Africa's National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) has retained the coronavirus lockdown at 'adjusted level 1', or the lowest of a five-tier system of restrictions, in the battle on the Omicron variant, health authorities said on Thursday.

"The Council has directed the department to closely monitor the rising COVID-19 infections," the health department said in a statement, adding that it would also track hospital admissions, mortality and recovery rates.

These levels were all largely driven by the Omicron variant , which was contributing to South Africa's fourth wave of infections, it added.

Indonesia detects first Omicron case in hospital worker