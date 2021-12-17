POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Fan violence breaks up French Cup football match
Football match interrupted by incidents in the stands at Charletty Stadium in Paris as fans begin to clash at the French Cup game between FC Paris and Olympic Lyon.
Fan violence breaks up French Cup football match
At half-time, several flares were launched toward Lyon supporters, and two improvised explosive devices also exploded. / AFP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
December 17, 2021

For the second time this season a match involving Lyon was abandoned following crowd trouble when their French Cup match at Paris FC on Friday was called off after half-time.

The tie was interrupted by incidents in the stands at the Charletty Stadium in Paris on Friday's match as the second half was about to start.

During the break, flares were thrown back and forth between home and visiting fans in one stand. Home-made fireworks also exploded.

As security staff and police streamed towards the stand, spectators fled onto the pitch, preventing the resumption of the match.

The referee and players returned to the dressing room.

Ten minutes later, the public had returned to the stand after the intervention of the police and stewards and the call for calm from the stadium announcer.

RECOMMENDED

After a delay, the stadium announcer then told fans the match was being called off: "In agreement with the authorities the match will not be resumed.”

The French season has been pockmarked by incidents involving fans.

Lyon have already been ordered to play two games behind closed doors and deducted a league point after their home game on November 21 was abandoned when Marseille's Dimitri Payet was hit on the head by a bottle thrown from the crowd.

The football match with Paris FC will not resume and is definitively stopped a statement from Olympic Lyon said.

The two teams were tied at 1-1. Gaetan Laura had given the hosts an early lead before Moussa Dembele levelled a minute before half time.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink