Some migrants in Bosnia have been able to escape the hardship of their everyday lives for the glamour of fashion world.

A fashion show featuring migrant models was held on Thursday evening in Bosnia’s capital, Sarajevo, presenting a brand created by migrants from reception centres in the Balkan country and a Bosnian designer.

“I wanted them to feel like normal human beings,” the designer Aleksandra Lovric said. “They are all on a tough road, carrying heavy emotions, and something good is always born out of such emotions.”

Dubbed “No Nation Fashion,” the migrant-made fashion brand project started last June, through a sewing project for migrants at some of the reception centres, who were initially making reusable face masks in the pandemic.

