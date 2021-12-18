The International Luge Federation has updated qualification criteria for next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing to make sure athletes are not shortchanged after some were left without their regular equipment at three World Cup events.

The federation said it would consider the best four finishes for each slider from the seven World Cup races until January 10 to allocate starting spots for the February 4-20 Games, instead of using accumulated points from all races.

It said that for some nations, training runs could not take place in Beijing's Yanqing district earlier this year.