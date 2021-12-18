Archeologists in western Turkiye have discovered two statues dating back 2,000 years during excavations of the ancient Roman city of Blaundus.

The statues were discovered on December 9, around the area of a temple dedicated to the Greek mythological goddess Demeter.

The team had discovered two statues in the courtyard of the temple located in the center of the city, Birol Can, a faculty member at the Archeology Department of Usak University, said on Saturday.

"We don't know yet whether the statues are from the temple site or from street-side honourifics," Can, the archaeologist who is leading the excavations, said, adding that further research on the finds was ongoing.

One of the discovered statues was 185 centimetres (over 6 feet) tall with no head, while the other was missing its head, right arm, and both legs, according to Can.

"Both finds are male marble statues. We have not yet determined who they are -- whether they are gods, emperors, or statesmen."

READ MORE: Ancient town of Metropolis yields new treasures