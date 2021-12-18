CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Two millennia old statues unearthed in western Turkiye
Two marble statues have been discovered in the ancient city of Blaundus, located in what is now the Ulubey district of Turkiye's Usak province.
Two millennia old statues unearthed in western Turkiye
It is not yet known who the statues depict, but it is likely to be either gods, emperors, or statesmen, archaeologists say. / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
December 18, 2021

Archeologists in western Turkiye have discovered two statues dating back 2,000 years during excavations of the ancient Roman city of Blaundus.

The statues were discovered on December 9, around the area of a temple dedicated to the Greek mythological goddess Demeter.

The team had discovered two statues in the courtyard of the temple located in the center of the city, Birol Can, a faculty member at the Archeology Department of Usak University, said on Saturday.

"We don't know yet whether the statues are from the temple site or from street-side honourifics," Can, the archaeologist who is leading the excavations, said, adding that further research on the finds was ongoing.

One of the discovered statues was 185 centimetres (over 6 feet) tall with no head, while the other was missing its head, right arm, and both legs, according to Can.

"Both finds are male marble statues. We have not yet determined who they are -- whether they are gods, emperors, or statesmen."

READ MORE: Ancient town of Metropolis yields new treasures

RECOMMENDED

Ancient city of Blaundus

The site of the discoveries, ancient city of Blaundus (or Blaundos), was first built by Macedonians that came to Anatolia, present-day Turkiye, following the military campaign of Alexander the Great.

The ancient city, located in what is now the Ulubey district of Usak province, was later occupied by the Romans.

Noting that the statues may have been inspired and created in the Roman-era style, Can said: "We can say that the art of sculpture has been at its peak since the second half of the 4th century BC."

Excavations to unearth the city started in 2018. Archaeologists are currently focused on the area where the temple of the goddess Demeter is located.

READ MORE:14,000-year-old human traces unearthed in western Turkey

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight