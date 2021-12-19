The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad.

The World Health Organization stated the numbers on Saturday, noting that Omicron is spreading rapidly even in countries with high vaccination rates or where a significant proportion of the population has recovered from Covid-19.

Other major questions about Omicron remain unanswered, including how effective each of the existing Covid-19 vaccines is against it. Conclusive data also does not exist yet on how ill Omicron makes Covid-19 patients, the health agency said.