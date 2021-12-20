Monday, December 20, 2021

German doctors warn omicron may push hospitals to limit

The rapid growth of the omicron variant of coronavirus is threatening to cripple already overwhelmed hospitals in Germany, a hospital union has warned.

German Hospital Federation chairman Gerald Gass on Monday said hospitals were already strained due to the fourth wave of the pandemic, and would be pushed to their limits if the omicron variant spurs a more aggressive fifth wave in the coming weeks.

There were 4,621 seriously ill coronavirus patients in intensive care units across the country on Sunday, with 2,634 of them on ventilators, according to the DIVI association for emergency medicine.

Germany’s fourth wave have stabilised over the past week, with daily cases falling to nearly 40,000 on average, after the government imposed tougher restrictions.

But authorities were alarmed this time by the rapid spread of the omicron variant in European and neighboring countries.

Germany declared the UK an “area of variants of concern” on Monday and tightened rules for travelers from this country.

Only German citizens and residents with a negative PCR test will be allowed to enter the country from the UK, according to the new rules.

With Christmas in the balance, nations eye UK omicron surge

Britain’s main nurses’ union has warned that exhaustion and surging coronavirus cases among medical staff are pushing them to the breaking point, adding to pressure on the government for new restrictions to curb record numbers of infections driven by the omicron variant.

The warning throws into stark relief the unpalatable choice Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces: wreck holiday plans for millions for a second year running, or face a potential tidal wave of cases and disruption.

Many governments in Europe and the US are confronting similar dilemmas over how hard to come down in the face of omicron, which appears more transmissible than the previous delta variant that itself led to surges in many parts of the world.

Early evidence suggests omicron may also produce less serious illness — though scientists caution it is too soon to say — and that it could better evade vaccine protection.

Even if it is milder, the new variant could still overwhelm health systems because of the sheer number of infections. Confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK have surged by 50 percent in a week as omicron overtook delta as the dominant variant.

Rafael Nadal tests Covid positive

Rafael Nadal has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Spanish tennis legend on Monday tweeted that he tested positive after his return from the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.

35-year-old added that he tested negative in his previous two tests in Kuwait and Abu Dhabi before the last one which resulted positive on Saturday.

He stated that he was at home and having some unpleasant moments, hoping to improve soon.

Nadal thanked his supporters and said he would announce the possible changes in his calendar.

Rafael Nadal won 13 French Open titles, four at the US Open, two at Wimbledon, an Australian Open as well as a gold medal at the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics through his stellar career.

Cuba soars to near top of vaccination charts

Cuba has vaccinated more of its citizens against Covid-19 than most of the world's largest and richest nations, a milestone that will make the poor, communist-run country a test case as the highly contagious Omicron variant begins to circle the globe.

The Caribbean island has vaccinated over 90 percent of its population with at least one dose, and 83 percent of the population is now fully inoculated, placing it second globally behind only the United Arab Emirates among countries of at least 1 million people, according to official statistics compiled by 'Our World in Data.'

What is Cuba's secret? While many of its neighbours in Latin America, as well as emerging economies globally, have competed for vaccines produced by wealthier nations, health officials say Cuba vaulted ahead by developing its own.

Infections and deaths from Covid-19 have plunged on the island in recent weeks, falling to less than 1 percent of their peak on August 22, when fewer than half its citizens were vaccinated.

Nearly all of Cuba's children aged 2 to 18 have now been vaccinated with home-grown vaccines.

Kuwait to make vaccine booster compulsory

Kuwait will require anyone who has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 for nine months to get a booster shot, the government communication centre has tweeted.

Kuwait will also require incoming travellers to quarantine at home for 10 days unless they receive a negative PCR test for the coronavirus within 72 hours of their arrival.

Netherlands takes additional measures to curb new variant

The Dutch government has announced additional measures, including a 10-day mandatory quarantine for passengers traveling from the UK, as well as certain other restrictions for EU and Schengen countries’ people to prevent the spread of the Covid-19’s omicron strain.

Passengers arriving from very-high-risk countries, including the UK, will have to complete the 10-day mandatory quarantine period, which will be effective from Wednesday through January 14, said an official statement on Monday.

The new restrictions will remain effective during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Even if they have a vaccine passport, passengers from the listed countries will be placed in isolation. If they test negative after the fifth day of the quarantine, isolation will terminate before the total of 10 days has elapsed, the statement said.

EU approves 5th Covid-19 vaccine for bloc, one by Novavax

The European Union’s drugs regulator has given the green light to a fifth Covid-19 vaccine for use in the 27-nation bloc, granting conditional marketing authorisation to the two-dose vaccine made by US biotech company Novavax.

The European Medicines Agency decision to grant conditional marketing authorisation for the vaccine for people aged 18 and over, which must be confirmed by the EU’s executive commission, comes as many European nations are battling surges in infections and amid concerns about the spread of the new omicron variant.

Novavax says it currently is testing how its shots will hold up against the Omicron variant, and like other manufacturers has begun formulating an updated version to better match that variant in case in case it’s eventually needed.

Israel to ban travel to the US, Canada over omicron variant

Israeli ministers have agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada, and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant.