Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Israel reports first known death from Omicron variant

Israel has recorded its first known death from the Omicron variant of Covid-19, according to Israeli news media which reported that an elderly man died in Beersheba.

The patient died at Soroka Medical Center and had pre-existing conditions, according to the Times of Israel and Ynet news reports on Tuesday.

The two news agencies both said he was over 60 and had received two vaccine doses but not a third booster shot.

The Health Ministry and Soroka did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation.

Earlier the Health Ministry said there were at least 340 known cases of Omicron in Israel.

India tells states to be on alert as Omicron cases double

India has told state governments to be proactive and on the lookout for surges of the Omicron coronavirus variant after cases nearly doubled within a week across a dozen states.

India, whose already creaking health system became overwhelmed by Covid cases in the summer, has recorded 200 Omicron infections, mostly in the western state of Maharashtra and the nation's capital New Delhi, the health ministry said.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said states could take containment measures including night curfews and allow fewer people at offices and on public transport should there be a surge.

States were allowed to impose restrictions if the rate of new infections reached 10 percent or higher in a week or 40 percent of oxygen or ICU beds were occupied.

But given the increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, Bhushan told states to impose such measures even if the surge was not that high.

There have been no Omicron deaths reported so far. In less than 40 percent of cases, patients either fully recovered or were discharged, the data showed.

India, which has the world's second largest number of confirmed Covid-19 infections after the United States, has been accelerating its vaccination campaign amid fears of potential surges in infections, with at least one dose given to 87 percent of the eligible 944 million adults.

India recorded 5,326 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest overnight tally in more than one and a half years. The country has reported 34.75 million cases.

EU drug regulator: Unclear if Covid shots need tweaking for Omicron

The European Union's drug regulator is prepared for the possibility that Covid-19 vaccines may be tweaked to fight the new Omicron variant, although there is no evidence yet that it will be necessary, the agency's chief said.

"There is no answer whether we will need to adapt vaccines," European Medicines Agency's (EMA) executive director Emer Cook said in a media briefing.

She said the European Union has capacity to make 300 million doses of vaccines per month as drugmakers have ramped up output to meet growing demand for the bloc's 450 million population.

Omicron now dominant variant in Denmark

Omicron is now the predominant variant of coronavirus present in Denmark, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said on Twitter, citing the country's infectious disease authority.

Ireland to spend 200M euros on Covid supports

Ireland expects to spend around 200 million euros ($225 million) on a series of new supports for businesses and workers in January, spending minister Michael McGrath said.

The supports were introduced following the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and a series of new restrictions, including the closure of bars and restaurants at 8 p.m. until the end of January.

Scotland sets out Covid restrictions for large events post-Christmas

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday set out plans for further restrictions on large scale public events in Scotland after Christmas to try to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

Sturgeon said that from Dec. 26, for up to three weeks, there would be limits on the numbers of people who could attend events and social distancing would be required.

"This will of course make sports matches, including football, effectively spectator-free over this three week period," she said.

Sturgeon said there would no ch ange to the government's advice for Christmas, but public New Year's Eve celebrations would not go ahead.

UK offers 1 billion pounds to firms hit hardest by Omicron

Britain has announced 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) of extra support for businesses hit hardest by the wave of Omicron variant coronavirus cases, which is hammering the country's hospitality sector and other businesses.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was confident the measures would help hundreds of thousands of businesses.

But he added that he would "respond proportionately and appropriately" if the government were to impose further restrictions to slow Omicron.

For now, hospitality businesses in England are not subject to any new legal restrictions despite a 60 percent surge in Covid-19 cases over the past week which has taken the number of infections to around 90,000 a day.

Under the s upport announced on Tuesday, hospitality and leisure businesses in England will be eligible for grants of up to 6,000 pounds for each of their premises, accounting for almost 700 million pounds of the new package.

The grants were equivalent to those provided to hospitality businesses when they were fully closed this year, the finance ministry said.

Iran's Yemen envoy dies of Covid after evacuation from Sanaa

Iran's envoy to Yemen has died of Covid despite his evacuation from the rebel-held capital Sanaa in a rare exemption from a Saudi-led air blockade, the Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh blamed the "slow cooperation of certain countries" in facilitating the Saturday evacuation for the death of envoy Hassan Eyrlou.

The diplomat served as ambassador to the Houthi-installed administration in Sanaa, which is recognised only by Tehran.

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir to be discharged from hospital within days

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, has completed all necessary investigations for a medical check-up and will be ready to be discharged from hospital within the next few days, the National Heart Institute said.