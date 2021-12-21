Chris Noth will no longer be part of the CBS series “The Equalizer” in the wake of sexual assault allegations against the actor.

Universal Television and CBS made a joint announcement on Monday that Noth would no longer be part of filming “effective immediately.”

Noth's representatives had no immediate comment on “The Equalizer” decision.

His “Sex and the City” co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis issued a joint statement on social media saying they were saddened by the allegations against Noth but supported his accusers.

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences,” a statement signed by the three read.

“We know that it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”