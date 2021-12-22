The National Hockey League players will not participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said on Wednesday that the decision against participating is based on the league's regular-season schedule "having been materially disrupted as a result of increasing Covid-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games."

As a result, he said, 50 games have been postponed through December 23.

He added that Olympic participation is no longer feasible for this reason.

"We certainly acknowledge and appreciate the efforts made by the International Olympic Committee, the International Ice Hockey Federation and the Beijing Organizing Committee to host NHL Players but current circumstances have made it impossible for us to proceed despite everyone's best efforts. We look forward to Olympic participation in 2026."

The NHL had until January 10 to opt out of Olympic participation without financial penalty.

