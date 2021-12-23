Thursday, December 23, 2021

England's Covid prevalence hits new high as Omicron spreads

Around 1.2 million people in England were likely infected with Covid-19 last week, representing 1 in 45 of the population and a new pandemic record as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly, official estimates showed.

London was worst hit with an estimated 1 in 30 people infected with the coronavirus last week, according to the figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Omicron is likely by now the dominant variant circulating in England, the analysis suggested.

Modelling from the ONS showed Omicron, as of December 16, had already matched the existing Delta variant in terms of the percentage of positive cases in England.

The rapid spread of Omicron has driven a surge in cases in the last seven days, with the total rising by 643,219, or 59%, according to government data.

Meanwhile, Britain reported a record 119,789 new daily Covid-19 cases, and 147 deaths, according to government data.

Lufthansa axes 10% of flights this winter due to Omicron

German national carrier Lufthansa will cut its winter flight plan by "around 10 percent" as the spread of the Omicron variant fuels uncertainty about travel, CEO Carsten Spohr has said.

"From the middle of January to February, we see a sharp drop off in bookings", leading the airline to cancel "33,000 flights or about 10 percent" of its flights this winter, Spohr said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Denmark to require negative virus test

Denmark has announced that foreigners seeking to enter the country will be required to provide a negative Covid-19 test, regardless of vaccination status.

The requirement, which will come into force on December 27, follows similar announcements from Nordic neighbours Sweden and Finland earlier this week.

Under the new rules, all non-citizens and non-residents seeking to enter the country will need to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours, or a negative rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours, the Danish Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Those exempt from the new requirement are people who can prove they have recovered from Covid-19, children and people living in the border region.

US regulator authorises Merck's Covid pill

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorised Merck's Covid pill for high risk adults, a day after a similar pill by Pfizer was given the green light.

"Today's authorisation provides an additional treatment option against the Covid-19 virus in the form of a pill that can be taken orally," said FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni.

Kuwait mandates third vaccine for citizens who wish to travel

Kuwait's civil aviation directorate has mandated a third Covid-19 vaccine dose for citizens vaccinated more than 9 months ago who wish to travel out of the country, state news agency KUNA reported.

Morocco government extends health emergency status

The Moroccan government has extended the nationwide health state of emergency to January 31, the country's state news agency reported.

Italy set to tighten curbs to rein in infections

The Italian government will tighten restrictions in an effort to curb a sharp rise in Covid-19 infections, including making mask wearing mandatory outdoors again, the prime minister's office has said.

Among other measures that look set to be approved when the cabinet meets later in the day are a reduction in the validity of Covid-19 health certificates, that give access to an array of places and services, to six months from nine months.

The statement said Italy was also considering closing discos and clubs up until New Year's Eve.

Russia's coronavirus death toll tops 600,000

Russia's coronavirus death toll passed the 600,000 mark, Reuters news agency calculations based on official data showed, after a surge of infections linked to the Delta variant.

Russia had the third highest toll in the world with 600,434 fatalities, behind the United States, which has recorded around 813,000 deaths and Brazil with 618,000.

The Omicron variant which is spreading fast in other countries has so far made little impact on the Russian data. Officials said this week they had detected only 41 cases.

South African health regulator approves J&J boosters

South Africa's health regulator approved the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for a second dose or booster, paving the way for the shot widely used in South Africa to shore up protection against the Omicron variant.