Hugely successful British band Coldplay will stop recording in 2025, but will continue touring.

Frontman Chris Martin broke the news on Thursday in a BBC radio interview.

"Our last proper record will come out in 2025, and after that I think we will only tour," said Martin.

He added that the rock band, which formed in 1996, might continue to do "collaborative things" but "the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then".

It comes after Martin told music magazine NME in October that the band intended to stop after 12 albums.

"It's a lot to pour everything into making them," he said, referring to studio albums.

"I love it, and it's amazing, but it's very intense too."

READ MORE: Coldplay returns to universe as new single gets 'intergalactic premier'

Chart topping albums

Coldplay, known for hits such as "Yellow" and "Clocks", released their first studio album "Parachutes" in 2000.

They've since recorded eight more, including the most recent "Music of the Spheres," released in October, which it is taking on a world tour next year.