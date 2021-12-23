A new study says tsunami warnings can be improved by observing magnetic fields generated by the massive waves which would alert coastal residents a few minutes earlier, as opposed to just observing changes in sea level.

Tsunamis generate a magnetic field with the movement of seawater. Researchers writing in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth say previous studies found that “using the tsunami-generated seafloor magnetic field, it is possible to predict the propagation direction and wave height prior to the actual arrivals of tsunamis.”

They had previously predicted, as per a news release, that “the tsunami’s magnetic field would arrive before a change in sea level,” but they “lacked simultaneous measurements” of magnetics and sea level that are necessary to demonstrate the phenomenon.

They note that they found the tsunami-generated magnetic field “arrives earlier than the tsunami sea level change based on analytical solutions and numerical simulations.”

The scientists, Zhiheng Lin, Hiroaki Toh and Takuto Minami, used “the world’s first simultaneous data of sea level change and magnetic field” recorded during the 2009 Samoa and 2010 Chile tsunamis. Having both sets – aka the ‘simultaneous measurements that they lacked’ mentioned earlier – allowed them to research better.

The comparative studies they did studying the relation between the sea level change and magnetic field gave two outcomes. One, that the vertical component of the tsunami magnetic field “arrives earlier than sea level change.” Two, that the horizontal component of the tsunami magnetic field “arrives even earlier than the vertical component.”

Lin et al also say they revealed that the tsunami magnetic field “can be used to estimate the tsunami wave height very accurately.” While how much earlier the tsunami warning based on the magnetic field arrival can be made depends on water depth, the study’s authors say the early arrival time “to be about one minute prior to sea level change” over a 4,800 metre deep sea.

While one minute may not seem much of a pre alert, it may be the difference between life and death during disaster scenarios.

“It is very exciting because in previous studies we didn't have the observation [of] sea level change,” says Zhiheng Lin, senior study-author and a geophysicist at Kyoto University. “We have observations [of] sea level change, and we find that the observation agrees with our magnetic data as well as theoretical simulation.”

What the research team did was to look at simultaneous measurements of sea level change from seafloor pressure data and magnetic fields during the two tsunamis, in Samoa and Chile. They discovered that the magnetic field’s primary arrival, “similar to that of the beginning of a seismic wave,” can be used to warn seaside residents of a tsunami. The field is “so sensitive” that even a wave height of a few centimetres can be caught and used for a tsunami warning.