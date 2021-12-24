Kokina resembles mistletoe at first, but if you take a closer look, you will notice that it is actually two plants made into one. How? The red berries of one plant are hand-tied to the thorny green leaves of another, and voila! Kokina is born.

In Turkey, kokina is the Frankenstein plant that emerges during the holiday season, bridging Christmas into New Years, painstakingly – and painfully, if you consider the thorns – prepared by Romany people to decorate the homes of Istanbulites.

Kokina, sources say, means “red” in Greek, and the Greeks in Istanbul started the tradition of decorating with kokina during Christmas. It is no longer exclusive to Istanbulite Greeks, however, and you can see kokina decorating the houses of Turks and Greeks alike.

Florist Hasan Konak of Bebek Cicekcilik says Romany people forage the plants from forests and tie them together, and sell them to florists like himself. Asked if the forests are near Istanbul, Konak says when he last spoke to his contact, he was in Samsun, on the Black Sea coast.

“I suppose they didn’t find what they needed here, so they went there to collect,” he muses. “This plant is the most troublesome to prepare, to put together, to work on,” he notes. “It requires a lot of effort and care.”

Konak says kokina sells for 30 TL, or in supermarkets for 40-50 TL. The Romany people selling directly to the public sell it for 20-25 TL, he adds. The prices are for 6 sticks for one bunch.