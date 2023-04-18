KOCHI, India (AP) — Nearly two years ago, Mary Sebastian was hoisted on a chair and carried by a policeman in waist-deep floodwaters, leaving behind her now damaged home where she had spent more than 70 years of her life. She never thought she would return.

So, when Sebastian, now 85, recently recounted her experience during Cyclone Tauktae, which hammered parts of southern India in May 2021, she became emotional as the memories came rushing back. Having returned to the same tiny, tiled-roof home, she expressed hope that a sea wall being erected on the coast just in front of her house would check raging waves of the Arabian sea and keep her safe.

“I feel that at least now we have a shield to protect the coast,” she said. “To stop the waves suddenly hitting the shores and sending it back to the sea.”

“Nothing like that had been here for years,” she added.

Like many native dwellers of Chellanam, a fishing hamlet of 40,000 people in India’s southern state of Kerala, Sebastian is living with fears of many weather events exacerbated by climate change: cyclones, surging seas, flooding and erosion. Tens of millions of people in India, this year expected to become the world’s most populous nation, live along coastlines and thus are exposed to major weather events.

One common adaptation technique, in India and other countries hit hard by rising seas and oceanic storms, is to build sea walls. While they provide a barrier that seas have to get over, scientists and climate adaptation experts warn that such structures can only provide so much protection.

Deadly tropical cyclones like Tauktae and Ockhi a few years before, in 2017, formed in the Arabian Sea, devastated the hamlet and aggravated the existing coastal issues. For years, different parts of Chellanam and surrounding areas have had a patchwork of small sea walls and other methods to try and reduce destruction.

At least 10,000-12,000 residents are affected by the coastal erosion and extreme wave issues every year, according to K L Joseph, former president of Chellanam’s village council.

Joseph said Chellanam has tried other methods to protect homes and people, such as a large project some years ago involving geotubes. Laid along coastlines, tubes made of polymer are filled with sand, thus providing a barrier that is flexible to accommodate waves. But parts of the tubes broke apart, with local news reports recounting how chunks were washed out to sea.

“It failed,” Joseph said of the project.

Less-than-certain protection isn’t the only downside of any kind of sea barrier. Erecting a structure to keep waves in check simply means the water, pushed back to sea, will go somewhere else, potentially creating higher surf in other parts of nearby coastlines, which may not have sea walls. Sea walls also limit, or altogether remove, a beach area. Fishermen in Chellanam have already had to move where they dock their boats.

Joseph Mathew, a Kerala-based coastal protection expert, said the loss of the beach will disrupt Chellanam’s ecosystem. For example, waves hitting the sea wall will be pushed toward the ends of the wall, creating higher surf, and thus erosion, in those areas.

“It denies a permanent ecosystem for beach fauna,” he said. “Creatures cannot survive in a place where waves break constantly.”

For years, Chellanam witnessed intense protests demanding that authorities provide a more permanent solution to protect the shores. Last year, Pinarayi Vijayan, the state’s chief minister, inaugurated a new coastal protection project that included a sea wall made of concrete structures called tetrapods and a network of groynes, low barriers built from the coast into the sea.

Today, heaps of dusty granites and tetrapods, weighing between 2,000 to 5,000 kilograms (4,409 to 11,023 pounds) line broken pathways and vacant plots near the Chellanam coastline, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the port city of Kochi. A chain of six T-shaped groynes is also under construction.

“DANGER. STAY OUT FROM SUSPENDED LOADS,” warns a sign with an image of a stickman potentially being crushed by a tetrapod.

With much of the first phase of the new sea wall completed in a 7 kilometer (4 mile) stretch from Chellanam harbor to Puthenthodu Beach, at least for now residents like Sebastian feel more secure.