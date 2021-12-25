Brazilian football legend Pele has been released from a Sao Paulo hospital to spend Christmas with his family.

"Edson Arantes do Nascimento (Pele) was discharged from the Israelita Albert Einstein on Thursday," the Brazilian hospital said in a statement.

It added that the 81-year-old "remains stable" and will go on to receive treatment for a colon tumour that was initiated in September.

Pele was previously hospitalised on December 8.

"The smiling photo is not for nothing. As I promised you, I will spend Christmas with my family. I'm coming back home. Thanks for all the kind messages," the former Brazil star said on Instagram.