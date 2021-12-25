The James Webb Space Telescope has rocketed away on a high-stakes quest to behold light from the first stars and galaxies and scour the universe for hints of life.

The world’s largest and most powerful space telescope soared from French Guiana on South America’s northeastern coast at 1220 GMT on Saturday.

“It’s going to give us a better understanding of our universe and our place in it: who we are, what we are, the search that’s eternal,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said earlier this week.

The observatory hurtled to its orbit 1.5 million kilometres (930,000 miles) away, known as the Lagrange 2 point. It will take a month to get there and another five months before it's ready to start scanning the cosmos.

Successor to the ageing Hubble Space Telescope, NASA partnered with the European and Canadian space agencies to build and launch the 7-ton telescope, with thousands of people working on it since the 1990s.

Two critical weeks

With its infrared vision, the telescope will look 13.5 billion years back in time, when the universe was in its youth and the very first galaxies began to form.

It will also gaze into the atmosphere of planets beyond our solar system, called Exoplanets, in search of elements such as traces of liquid water to explore Earth-like planets with a potential of hosting life.

But there are no second chances with this telescope, which took around three decades and 10 billions of dollars to build, now that it has been launched.