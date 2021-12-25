Canadian Milos Raonic has pulled out of next month's Australian Open as the former world number three continues his recovery from a heel injury.

"Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the #AusOpen as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury," the organisers of the Grand Slam said on Twitter on Saturday.

"Hope to see you back on court soon Milos Raonic," the tweet added.

Raonic had suffered a thigh injury in March and returned to the tour after a three-month gap.

But his 2021 season was cut short due to another heel issue following his first-round loss at the Atlanta Open in July.