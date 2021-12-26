Sunday, December 26, 2021

Iran bars travellers from parts of Western Europe over Omicron fears

Iran has banned the entry of travellers from Britain, France, Denmark and Norway for 15 days as part of curbs following the discovery of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the Middle East's worst-hit country.

State television said on Sunday a similar ban imposed in late November on travellers from South Africa and seven neighbouring countries was also extended for 15 days.

Health authorities also indefinitely halted land travel to neighbouring Turkey, a popular tourist destination, the broadcaster said.

Iran, the pandemic's epicentre in the Middle East, has reported just 14 confirmed Omicron cases so far but media reports said detection kits were not widely available and officials have warned of a possible rapid spread within weeks.

The country has suffered 131,400 deaths in five waves of Covid-19 infections since February 2020.

Nearly 51.3 million of Iran's population of about 85 million have received two doses of coronavirus vaccine.

Omicron grounds hundreds more US flights

US airlines have called off hundreds of flights for a third day in a row as surging Covid-19 infections due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant grounded crews and forced tens of thousands of Christmas weekend travelers to change their plans.

Commercial airlines canceled 656 flights within, into or out of the United States on Sunday, slightly down from nearly 1,000 from Christmas Day and nearly 700 on Christmas Eve, according to a tally on flight-tracking website FlightAware.com on Sunday.

Further cancellations were likely, and more than 920 flights were delayed.

The Christmas holidays are typically a peak time for air travel, but the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has led to a sharp increase in Covid-19 infections, forcing airlines to cancel flights with pilots and crew needing to be quarantined.

Delta Air Lines Inc expected more than 300 of its flights to be canceled on Sunday.

Jordan reports 295 omicron cases

Jordanian health authorities have confirmed 295 new cases of omicron variant.

Abdel Bilbeisi, the prime minister’s adviser on containing the Covid-19 pandemic, told the state news agency Petra that the new tally brought to 328 the number of omicron infections detected in the country.

Jordan’s virus tally reached 1,051,421 cases, including 12,444 fatalities.

The omicron strain has been found in some 80 countries since it was identified in November by scientists in South Africa.

The World Health Organization chief warned this week that the omicron variant “was spreading at a rate … not seen with any previous variant” and poses a “very high” global risk.

Oman sets double jab entry requirement for visitors

Omani authorities require foreign travelers aged 18 or older to have received at least two Covid-19 vaccine doses to enter the sultanate, the state news agency has reported.

The sultanate on Sunday also cancelled a previous decision that suspended entry from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique.

Algeria imposes vaccine pass to boost low inoculation rate

Algeria has started requiring a “vaccine passport” to enter a broad range of public venues, in a bid to boost the country's low inoculation rate and overcome vaccine hesitancy that has left millions of vaccines unused.

The pass is now required for anyone entering or leaving Algeria, as well as for sports facilities, cinemas, theaters, museums, town halls and some other sites. It also applies to hammams – the bath houses that are popular across the region.

Less than a quarter of Algeria's population has had even one vaccine dose, so the rule will be difficult to enforce.

It was announced in a government statement Saturday night and came into effect Sunday, leaving Algerians and businesses no time to prepare.

The government said the measure was aimed primarily at dealing with a rebound in infections from the delta variant. Only two cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed in Algeria but authorities are bracing for more. The government said other measures could be taken in the coming days depending on the evolution of the epidemic.

Crystal Palace's manager Vieira tests positive

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has tested positive for Covid-19, the club has announced.

The 45-year-old Frenchman is self-isolating and misses the Boxing Day fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

“Assistant manager Osian Roberts will deputize for Vieira for today’s match,” the club on Sunday said on Twitter.

With the spread of the omicron variant, coronavirus infections in the UK have hit all-time highs in recent weeks.

The Premier League has also seen a sharp rise in cases this month.

According to the league’s last update this week, 90 new positive cases were confirmed among players and staff between December 13-19, following 42 infections in the previous seven-day period from December 6-12.

France tops 100,000 daily cases

Covid infections in France hit six figures as health officials recorded 104,611 cases over the previous 24 hours.

The country has been recording high numbers for the third consecutive day.

The latest figures, from France's public health agency come ahead of a video-conference meeting on Monday in which President Emmanuel Macron and key members of his government will discuss new Covid safety measures.

Officials are concerned about the effect of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Over 128.6M vaccine shots given in Turkiye to date

Turkiye has administered more than 128.65 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched an immunisation drive this January, according to official figures.

Nearly 56.8 million people have received a first jab and over 51.4 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.