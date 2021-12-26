Leeds United's home Premier League game against Aston Villa on Tuesday has been postponed due to positive Covid-19 cases and injuries in the Leeds squad.

"Following a request from Leeds United, the Premier League Board met today and regrettably agreed to postpone the club’s home fixture against Aston Villa, due to be played at 17:30 GMT on Tuesday 28 December," the league said in a statement on Sunday.

"The postponement is a result of the ongoing Covid-19 cases and injuries at Leeds which saw their Boxing Day match against Liverpool called off.

The Board accepted the postponement application as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match."

Leeds's trip to Liverpool on Boxing Day was postponed for similar reasons, while positive cases in the Villa camp forced the league to postpone their home game against Burnley on December 18.

Leeds said that while there were no new cases in the playing squad, the majority of those who returned positive tests ahead of the Liverpool game were still in isolation.

