Belgium reverses closing cultural sites decision

A Belgian court has suspended the closure of cultural venues, including theatres, a measure announced last week to stem the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The decision - which will not immediately lead to the reopening of cinemas, themselves subject to further legal challenges - came after protests from the country's hard-hit cultural sector that it was being unfairly singled out.

A ruling from Belgium's highest administrative court said the authorities had not demonstrated "in what way entertainment venues are particularly dangerous places for (people's) health... in that they would spread coronavirus, to the extent necessary to order their closure."

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced the original measure on December 22 as Belgium saw a sharp increase in the percentage of tests showing the Omicron variant.

"We are currently analysing the court ruling in detail," De Croo's office said in a statement, promising that "all necessary consultations" would rapidly follow.

Omicron accounts for 59% of new cases in US

US government figures have showed that the Omicron variant continues to account for a growing proportion of new coronavirus infections in the country.

Omicron accounted for 59 percent of new cases in the US for the week ending December 25, according to updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 23 percent the previous week.

The CDC had said last week that omicron already accounted for a majority of new cases in the country. But the agency said Tuesday it significantly lowered that previous estimate based on additional data it collected.

Still, it noted that Omicron is accounting for a growing proportion of cases.

The rapid spread comes after the first confirmed case of omicron in the US was identified earlier this month. Studies have provided early hints that it is milder than the delta variant.

Pakistan registers a total of 75 cases of Omicron

Pakistani authorities have registered a total of 75 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in various parts of the country.

The announcement by the National Institute of Health on Tuesday comes two weeks after Pakistan confirmed the detection of the first omicron case in the port city of Karachi.

It said those people who tested positive for the new variant were in isolation and efforts were under way to trace their contacts to contain the spread of the new variant.

It said out of 75 total Omicron cases, most were detected in the cities of Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

Parts of Spain shut nightlife amid surging cases

Several regions in northern Spain are shutting down nightlife to combat an unprecedented surge in coronavirus infections.

The governments of Asturias and Cantabria are shutting nightclubs down entirely, while Aragon and Navarra are making discos, bars restaurants close their doors just after midnight.

On Tuesday, the government of La Rioja also announced the implementation of vaccine passports in more sectors and that bars, restaurants, and nightclubs must shut down by 1 am.

The new restrictions come as more than one out of every 100 people in Spain have tested positive for coronavirus in the last two weeks. In parts of northern Spain, one out of every 50 people has recently caught the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the infection rate hasn’t been as high in Spain. At the same time, 18 percent of all tests are coming back positive.

At a national level, masks are required both indoors and outdoors. The decisions to implement further restrictions are up to regional governments.

Some governments like Madrid and Castile and Leon, where infection rates are also higher than average, have ruled out implementing more measures ahead of the New Year’s celebrations.

Omicron cluster detected in nursing home in Osaka

Japanese officials in the western city of Osaka have confirmed a cluster of people has the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The cluster of five people was detected at a nursing home in the city, Kyodo said on Tuesday. They are not the first confirmed cases of Omicron in Japan but Kyodo said it is the country's first suspected cluster.

Bangladesh starts vaccine booster shot drive

Bangladesh has begun administering coronavirus vaccine booster shots as the South Asian country tries to fend off the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The country detected two Omicron cases variant in cricketers who returned home from Zimbabwe this month but has yet to see community transmission, the health ministry says.

The booster shots are being given to frontline workers and people over 60 who have taken the second dose at least six months ago, health officials said.

The booster drive started on Tuesday in the capital, Dhaka, while the government aims to start administering shots outside the capital soon, the officials said.

Bangladesh has administered about 132 million vaccine doses in total, with 27 percent of the population having had two shots.

There have been more than 1.5 million infections and 28,062 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Bangladesh since the pandemic began.

UK reports record 129,471 new cases

Britain has reported a record 129,471 new cases of Covid-19 and 18 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

The previous record high of daily infections was 122,186 on December 24.

The cases data on Tuesday did not include figures for Scotland and Northern Ireland due to differences in reporting practices over the Christmas holiday period.

Portugal's cases hit new highs, hospitals not as strained

Portugal has reported a record 17,172 new coronavirus infections, although the rate was about half the level of the worst surge at the start of the year and hospitalisations were an even smaller fraction of that.

Official data on Tuesday showed the fast-spreading Omicron variant already represented 61.5 percent of all new cases in the country, which has one of the world's highest Covid-19 vaccination rates with around 87 percent of its 10-million population fully inoculated.

The 14-day infection rate was unchanged from Monday at 804 cases per 1 00,000 people, way below a record 1,668 cases on January 31.

In the last 24 hours 19 more people have died of Covid-19, bringing the total to 18,909. On January 28, the day with the worst toll, 303 people died in Portugal.