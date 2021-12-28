Riot Games, maker of the massively popular "League of Legends," has agreed to pay $100 million to settle a gender discrimination lawsuit.

It will pay $80 million to members of the 2018 class-action suit, including hundreds of current and former California employees, Riot said in a statement on Monday, under the agreement reached with state agencies and several private plaintiffs.

Another $20 million will go towards plaintiffs' legal fees, it added.

The agreement still needs final approval by the court, with a hearing expected in the coming months, said Riot.

In a statement, again, the tech giant said it was "at the heart of what became a reckoning in our industry", and that they chose to "correct course, and build a better Riot."

"While we're proud of how far we've come since 2018, we must also take responsibility for the past," the statement added.

The company will have its internal reporting and pay equity processes monitored by a third party – approved by Riot and California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) – for three years.

