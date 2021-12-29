Omicron still poses a "very high" risk and could overwhelm healthcare systems, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.

The United Nations health agency said the overall risk related to the new variant remains "very high" in its Covid-19 weekly epidemiological update on Wednesday.

"Consistent evidence shows that the Omicron variant has a growth advantage over the Delta variant with a doubling time of two to three days," it said.

The WHO said early data from Britain, South Africa, and Denmark suggested there was a reduced risk of hospitalisation for Omicron compared with Delta.

But it added that further data was needed to understand Omicron's severity.

Omicron's rapid growth "will still result in large numbers of hospitalisations, particularly amongst unvaccinated groups, warned WHO Europe's Covid Incident Manager Catherine Smallwood.

It will also "cause widespread disruption to health systems and other critical services", she added.

Painful restrictions