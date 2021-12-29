CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Britney Spears: Not ready to return to music industry
The American singer says she is "scared of people and the business,” after the "awful things" she had to experience for 13 years under a conservatorship.
Britney Spears: Not ready to return to music industry
Spears, who is engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari, complained to the judge in charge of her conservatorship case earlier this year that she found her father Jamie Spears, who was in charge of her career, controlling. / Reuters
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
December 29, 2021

Britney Spears has signaled she is not yet ready to return to making music after 13 years under a conservatorship that took away control of her personal and business affairs and left her scared of the entertainment business.

“I guess it seems odd to most why I don’t even do music anymore... People have no idea the awful things they have done to me personally and after what I've been through, I'm scared of people and the business!!!,” wrote Spears in lengthy Instagram post on Monday.

She last performed publicly in October 2018.

"Not doing my music anymore is my way of saying 'Fuck You' in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work. It’s like I’ve subconsciously let them win,' the "Toxic" singer added.

Spears, 40, who last month was freed from the court-imposed arrangement in 2008 sought by her father, said she wanted to "push myself a bit more and do things that scare me but not too much" in 2022.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Britney Spears' father suspended from conservatorship

Spears, who is engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari, complained to the judge in charge of her conservatorship case earlier this year that she found her father Jamie Spears, who was in charge of her career, controlling.

READ MORE: Britney Spears’ father files to end conservatorship over her life, estate

Jamie Spears was removed as conservator in September. 

He has said his only goal was to help his daughter rehabilitate her career after she suffered a mental health breakdown in 2007 and that he always acted in her best interest.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage