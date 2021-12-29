Britney Spears has signaled she is not yet ready to return to making music after 13 years under a conservatorship that took away control of her personal and business affairs and left her scared of the entertainment business.

“I guess it seems odd to most why I don’t even do music anymore... People have no idea the awful things they have done to me personally and after what I've been through, I'm scared of people and the business!!!,” wrote Spears in lengthy Instagram post on Monday.

She last performed publicly in October 2018.

"Not doing my music anymore is my way of saying 'Fuck You' in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work. It’s like I’ve subconsciously let them win,' the "Toxic" singer added.

Spears, 40, who last month was freed from the court-imposed arrangement in 2008 sought by her father, said she wanted to "push myself a bit more and do things that scare me but not too much" in 2022.