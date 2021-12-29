Egyptian researchers have deployed a non-invasive scanning technique to unravel what's inside the ancient mummy of Pharaoh Amenhotep I.

Sahar N. Saleem from the Department of Radiology, Kasr Al Ainy Faculty of Medicine, Cairo University, and Zahi Hawass of Antiquities of Egypt, Cairo, Egypt, led the scanning mission that ensured Pharaoh Amenhotep I's mummy remained untouched.

Pharaoh Amenhotep I ruled between 1525 and 1504 BCE as the second emperor of the 18th dynasty.

The researchers used CT scanning (computerised tomography) to look inside the mummy. The method allows for a detailed, three-dimensional image of what is inside while preserving the integrity of the mummy.

Amenhotep I’s mummy is unique in that “all the royal mummies found in the 19th and 20th centuries have long since been opened for study,” a news release explains. The exception, Amonhotep I’s mummy is “perfectly wrapped, beautifully decorated with flower garlands, and with face and neck covered by an exquisite lifelike facemask inset with colourful stones,” which made Egyptologists hesitate to unwrap the delicate, beautiful mummy.

Yet Amenhotep I’s mummy was actually opened after its mummification and burial – by 21st dynasty restorers, in 11th century BCE. Priests restored and reburied royal mummies from more ancient dynasties, “to repair the damage done by grave robbers,” as described by hieroglyphics.

“This fact that Amenhotep I’s mummy had never been unwrapped in modern times gave us a unique opportunity: not just to study how he had originally been mummified and buried, but also how he had been treated and reburied twice, centuries after his death, by High Priests of Amun,” said Dr Sahar Saleem, professor of radiology at the Faculty of Medicine at Cairo University and the radiologist of the Egyptian Mummy Project, the study’s first author.

“By digitally unwrapping the mummy and ‘peeling off’ its virtual layers – the facemask, the bandages, and the mummy itself – we could study this well-preserved pharaoh in unprecedented detail,” said Saleem.

“We show that Amenhotep I was approximately 35 years old when he died. He was approximately 169 cm tall, circumcised, and had good teeth. Within his wrappings, he wore 30 amulets and a unique golden girdle with gold beads,” she continued.