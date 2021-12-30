CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are officially divorced
Their marriage is officially over more than 10 years after the award-winning journalist petitioned to end her then-25-year marriage to the action star and former California governor.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are officially divorced
The terms of the former couple's divorce settlement were not made public. / Reuters Archive
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
December 30, 2021

A court in Los Angeles has made Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's divorce official 10 years after they separated following the actor-turned-politician's infidelity

The pair's divorce proceedings took a particularly long time because of the number of financial assets to negotiate, Celebrity news site TMZ said on Wednesday.

Shriver, a journalist and the niece of former US president John F. Kennedy, first filed for divorce in July 2011.

Weeks later, the "Terminator" star admitted to having an affair with the family nanny, Mildred Baena, with whom he had a son in 1997.

Shriver cited "irreconcilable differences" in the divorce filing.

Tabloid frenzy

The revelation set off a tabloid frenzy, but Schwarzenegger and Shriver handled their divorce quietly and without lobbing accusations in court or in public.

There were virtually no public actions taken in the case between the initial flurry of filings in 2011 and a resumption of court moves in June.

Financial details of the settlement were kept confidential, and because the couple's four children together are now all adults, there is no child support or custody arrangement.

Settlement papers say that neither owes the other any spousal support, but both reserve the right to seek it through the court in the future.    

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Schwarzenegger recovering well from heart surgery

TV, movie screen icons

Schwarzenegger put his film career aside and served two terms as California governor. 

Within a year of leaving office, he admitted to the scandal, and has since returned to acting sporadically with roles in "Terminator'' and "Expendables'' films.

Shriver was forced to resign from her position as a correspondent on the NBC show "Dateline'' when her husband announced he was running for governor. 

She resumed her work as a television journalist after her husband left office.

Shriver and Schwarzenegger's children range in age from 24 to 32. The eldest, Katherine Schwarzenegger, is an author who is married to actor Chris Pratt.

READ MORE: Schwarzenegger kicked in the back at global sports event

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage