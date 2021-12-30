Turkiye has recovered some 3,480 of its cultural assets this year thanks to the efforts of the country's anti-smuggling authorities.

These artifacts sometimes included "a piece of ceramic tile, sometimes a coin, sometimes a statue, a mosaic," said Zeynep Boz, who heads the anti-trafficking department at the country's Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Underlining that the department achieved a lot this year, Boz said that regardless of the kind of cultural asset involved, it is their duty "to ensure that no steps are taken against my country's laws" on artifact smuggling.

With an abundance of historical sites, Turkiye has countless antiquities buried underground, making the country a hotspot for excavators.

Turkiye has undertaken the struggle against illegal excavations and artefact smuggling and is striving to repatriate its historical and cultural heritage.

Mentioning some of the hurdles that she and her team face, Boz said they often had to prove that an asset was taken out of the country illegally despite its origin being clear.

This makes no dent in their determination, however, with Boz saying that once a file is opened it is not closed until they get results.

