A new laboratory study by South African scientists suggests “infection with the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant creates a neutralising immune response against the Delta variant.” That is, if a person is infected with the new Omicron coronavirus variant, they may be able to fight off later infections from the Delta variant, the New York Timesreports.

The scientists enrolled both previously vaccinated and unvaccinated subjects who were infected with Omicron in South Africa, soon after they started showing symptoms of the coronavirus. They then measured their ability to neutralise both Omicron and Delta variants “at enrollment versus a median of 14 days after enrollment.”

The findings elicited hope: Neutralisation of Omicron increased 14-fold over two weeks, showing “a developing antibody response” to the newly discovered, and highly contagious Omicron variant.

The researchers also emphasise the finding that there was “an enhancement of Delta virus neutralisation”, which increased 4.4-fold.

“The increase in Delta variant neutralisation in individuals infected with Omicron may result in decreased ability of Delta to re-infect those individuals,” said Africa Health Research Institute’s Professor Alex Sigal, who led the study. “If Omicron does prove to be less pathogenic, then this may show that the course of the pandemic has shifted – Omicron will take over, at least for now, and we may have less disruption of our lives.”

“Omicron is likely to push Delta out,” Sigal told the New York Times. “Maybe pushing Delta out is actually a good thing, and we’re looking at something we can live with more easily.”

The study, called “Omicron infection enhances neutralising immunity against Delta”, has not appeared in a scientific journal yet, but it was posted to Africa Health Institute’s website on Monday. It has been submitted as a preprint to medRxiv. Once it is peer reviewed, it will be published in a medical journal.