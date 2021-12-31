Friday, December 31, 2021

England hospital staff absences double due to Covid

Hospital staff absences due to Covid-19 have more than doubled in a month in England as the virus surge puts strain on beds.

The number of hospital staff ill or self-isolating due to the virus rose from 11,375 on November 29 to 24,362 on December 26, NHS England said.

The "sharply increasing staff absences" coincide with "a 10-month high for the number of patients," warned national medical director Stephen Powis.

The number of patients in hospital with Covid in the UK reached 11,898 on Wednesday, the highest level since early March, and a rise of 40 percent in a week.

Despite the surge in cases, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has opted not to increase virus curbs over the festive period in England, unlike the devolved governments of the other UK regions, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The prime minister is focusing on encouraging the public to take up booster jabs, so far administered to more than 33 million.

Italy reports record coronavirus cases, 155 deaths

Italy has reported a record 144,243 Covid-19 related cases, following 126,888 the day before, while the number of deaths fell slightly to 155 from 156.

Italy has registered 137,402 deaths linked to Covid-19 since February 2020, and has reported 6.125 million cases to date, according to the health ministry.

Turkiye's daily cases exceed 40,000 for first time in 8 months

Turkiye has reported more than 40,000 coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time over the past eight months. The country has administered more than 131.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched an immunisation drive in January.

The Health Ministry confirmed 40,786 new Covid-19 infections, 163 deaths, and 23,968 recoveries over the past day.

More than 56.9 million people have received a first jab, while over 51.6 million have been fully vaccinated, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Twitter shared a "New Year warning," saying: "Though there are no restrictions, we recommend that you act as if there are. We are in a time of increased risk."

He also called on people to prefer celebrating the new year with close family members only.Greece reports new Covid-19 daily record, 76 deaths

Greece has reported 40,560 Covid-19 cases, setting a new record high for the fourth successive day following a surge of cases of the Omicron variant.

Health authorities added that 76 deaths had been reported.

Greece introduced new restrictions this week, ordering bars, restaurants and nightclubs to close at midnight, with no standing customers and no music. An exception is New Year's Eve, when establishments can close at 2 AM.

Portugal's cases hit record

Portugal has reported a new daily record of 30,829 coronavirus cases, up from 28,659 the previous day, with the rapidly spreading Omicron variant accounting for an estimated 83 percent of all new cases.

Health authority DGS registered 18 fatalities from Covid-19, up from Thursday's 16, but that was only a fraction of the more than 300 daily deaths suffered in late January, when Portugal had just begun its vaccination campaign.

South Africa lifts nighttime curfew

South Africa has lifted a nighttime curfew on people's movement with immediate effect as authorities believe Covid-19 cases are on the decline in the country.

Citing experts, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said in a televised media briefing that the Omicron variant has surpassed the peak in South Africa. “So, the curfew is now lifted as we monitor the situation.”

According to the Health Ministry, there was a 29.7 percent decrease in the number of new Covid-19 cases detected in the week ending December 25.

As many as 1,000 people are now allowed to gather indoors and 2,000 people outdoors.

“Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue may be used,” the government said.

South Africa has the highest number of Covid-19 infections on the continent. The country has so far reported 3.45 million cases and 91,061 fatalities.

Hong Kong says Omicron breachs its strict restrictions

Omicron variant of the coronavirus has made its way past some of the world's toughest Covid-19 restrictions in Hong Kong, with the city reporting its first cases outside its strict quarantine system, health officials said.

The findings raise risks that the global financial hub might keep its borders shut well into 2022.

It has largely isolated itself from the world hoping in turn to open the border with mainland China for a limited number of business travellers.