POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Ronaldo statue stirs controversy in India's Goa
Protesters expressed anger that authorities have shunned Indian sports stars and chosen a player from Portugal, which granted Goa independence in 1961.
Ronaldo statue stirs controversy in India's Goa
Micky Fernandes, a former Indian international player who is from Goa, says the choice was "hurtful" and a "hangover" from Portuguese rule. / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
December 31, 2021

A statue of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has caused a stir in the southern Indian state of Goa, with locals accusing officials of insensitivity for honouring a sports star from the region's former colonial power.

Protesters with black flags gathered at the site after the statue was unveiled this week in the town of Calangute.

They expressed anger that authorities had shunned Indian sports sta rs and chosen a player from Portugal, which granted Goa independence in 1961.

Micky Fernandes, a former Indian international player who is from Goa, said the choice was "hurtful" and a "hangover" from Portuguese rule.

"Ronaldo is the best player in the world but still we should have a statue of a football player from Goa," Fernandes said.

Michael Lobo, a local minister with India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, said that the aim was to inspire young people to excel not just inside the country but internationally.

"All the boys and girls who want to make football a career will get inspired by people like Cristiano Ronaldo," Lobo said.

"If you pursue your dream and you're passionate about it then you can reach a higher goal. This is what we have written on the plaque."

RECOMMENDED

Portugal's influence

Most of present-day India gained independence in 1947.

But Portugal's then military dictatorship only relinquished Goa following an invasion by the Indian army and a two-day war in 1961.

Portugal's centuries-long influence remains visible in local architecture, particularly the many churches. Many people in Goa have Portuguese-origin surnames.

Unlike in most of India, many Goans prefer football to cricket - and many support Portugal in international tournaments such as the World Cup.

It is not the first time a statue of Ronaldo, 36, has caused an upset. 

A grinning bust unveiled at Madeira airport in Portugal in 2017 was widely ridiculed as looking little like its subject.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage