A total of 45 journalists were killed worldwide in 2021, according to the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) - "one of the lowest death tolls" it has recorded for any year.

The figure tracked closely with a toll of 46 killings of journalists given two weeks ago by another media watchdog, Reporters Without Borders (known by its initials RSF), which also noted 2021 as its lowest-ever toll since starting its tallies in 1995.

"While this decrease is welcome news, it is small comfort in the face of continued violence," the Brussels-based IFJ said.

The toll included nine in Afghanistan, the highest number suffered by a single country. Eight died in Mexico, four in India and three in Pakistan.

The IFJ said media workers "more often than not are killed for exposing corruption, crime and abuse of power in their communities, cities and countries".

Protection of journalists