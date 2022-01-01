Saturday, January 1, 2022

UAE bans non-vaccinated citizens from travelling abroad

The United Arab Emirates will ban non-vaccinated citizens from travelling abroad from January 10.

The announcement came from the state news agency WAM, citing the foreign ministry and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

The report said that fully vaccinated citizens would also require a booster shot to be eligible to travel.

The ban would not apply to those with medical or humanitarian exemptions.

New year brings more cancelled flights for air travellers

Over 2,400 US flights and nearly 4,200 worldwide have been cancelled, marking the highest single-day toll yet.

The numbers come from the tracking service FlightAware.

Since just before Christmas, airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing Covid-19 infections among crews.

More than 12,000 US flights alone have been canceled since December 24.

England reports 162,572 new cases

England has reported 162,572 new cases of Covid-19, up from 160,276 the previous day.

Official data also showed 154 new deaths from the virus in England within 28 days of a positive test, down from 178 on Friday.

The data normally also includes Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but did not this time around because of differences in reporting schedules over the New Year weekend.

Britain's health minister insisted that reimposing coronavirus restrictions in England would be "an absolute last resort" and that the country must "try to live with Covid".

Liverpool manager Klopp tests positive for Covid-19

Jurgen Klopp will miss the Reds' Premier League match against Chelsea after returning with a "suspected" positive Covid-19 test result.

"The Reds manager, who reported mild symptoms ahead of the fixture, is now isolating," Liverpool said in a statement.

"Testing of the entire first-team set-up has revealed no further positive cases within the playing squad in addition to the three confirmed by Klopp," it added.

Pepijn Lijnders, the Reds' assistant manager, will lead the team against the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

Bahrain authorises use of Pfizer's anti-Covid drug

Bahrain's health authorities authorised Pfizer's Paxlovid Covid-19 drug for emergency use in adults aged over 18.

The decision by the National Authority for Regulating Health Professions and Services was based on the review and evaluation of data provided by Pfizer, a state news agency statement said.

US colleges returning to online classes

With Covid-19 cases surging just as students are about to return from winter break, dozens of US colleges are moving classes online again for at least the first week or so of the semester.

Many colleges hope that an extra week or two will get them past the peak of the nationwide spike driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

Still, some colleges warn the resort to online classes could stretch longer if the wave of infection doesn’t subside soon.

The surge is casting uncertainty over a semester many had hoped would be the closest to normal since the start of the pandemic.

Over 131.9M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkiye to date

Turkiye has administered more than 131.9 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched an immunisation drive in January 2021.

Over 56.9 million people have gotten a first jab, while over 51.6 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

More than 19.1 million people have also gotten third booster shots.

The ministry also confirmed 36,731 new Covid-19 infections, 145 deaths, and 23,325 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 369,027 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Russia sees additional 847 deaths

Russia has reported 847 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 19,751 new cases were also reported, according to official data released.