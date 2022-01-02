Sunday, January 2, 2022

Omicron-related disruptions cause over 3,800 flight cancellations

Over 3,800 flights were cancelled around the world, more than half of them US flights, adding to the toll of holiday week travel disruptions.

The flights cancelled by early evening GMT included over 2,200 entering, departing from or within the United States, according to tracking website FlightAware.com.

Among the airlines with most cancellations were SkyWest and SouthWest, each having over 400 cancellations, FlightAware showed.

The Christmas and New Year holidays are typically a peak time for air travel, but the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has led to a sharp increase in Covid-19 infections, forcing airlines to cancel flights as pilots and cabin crew quarantine.

Transportation agencies across the United States were also suspending or reducing services due to coronavirus-related staff shortages.

Saudi Arabia records highest Covid-19 tally in 5 months

Saudi Arabia recorded 1,024 new infections from coronavirus, the kingdom’s highest tally in five months.

The Saudi Health Ministry said in a statement that a patient had died from the virus, in addition to 298 recoveries.

The nationwide tally now stands at 558,106 cases, including 8,879 deaths, and 542,413 recoveries.

Last month, Saudi Arabia registered the first case of the Covid-19 omicron variant.

PSG star Lionel Messi tests positive

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi has tested positive for Covid-19 in his native Argentina.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will miss the team's Coupe de France match against Vannes. His status for PSG's next Ligue 1 match on January 9 at Lyon is uncertain.

"Messi has been in regular contact with our medical team, and when he has a negative test, he will travel to France, but we don't know any more than that,” coach Mauricio Pochettino said.

“So it is all down to the test in terms of when he can travel. ... We will assess when he is ready to play," he added.

The club said three other players - Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala - also tested positive and are in isolation.

Fauci warns of danger of hospitalisation surge

The United States is experiencing "almost a vertical increase" in Covid cases as the Omicron variant sweeps the country, but the peak may be only weeks away, top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said.

"We are definitely in the middle of a very severe surge and uptick in cases," Fauci said on ABC's "This Week," calling the soaring infection rate "really unprecedented."

He added in a CNN interview that there is still a danger of a surge in hospitalisation due to a large number of coronavirus cases even as early data suggests the Omicron Covid-19 variant is less severe.

With the Omicron variant of the virus sweeping around the world, more than 440,000 new cases were reported in the US on Friday, almost exactly 200,000 more than during a peak last February.

Israel registers highest daily infections since September

Israel registered 4,197 new coronavirus cases, the highest tally since September.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said that 92,500 tests were done over the last 24 hours, and 4,197 tested positive for the virus.

In the past week, Israel registered 26,857 confirmed Covid-19 infections, compared to 9,081 cases the week before, an over threefold increase.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned that Covid-19 cases are likely to increase amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

Israeli authorities have already banned the entry of foreigners into the country over fears of the spread of the Omicron variant.

Twitter bans personal Greene account for Covid misinformation

Twitter banned the personal account of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of its Covid-19 misinformation policy.

The Georgia Republican's account was permanently suspended under the “strike” system Twitter launched in March, according to a statement from the company.

The system uses artificial intelligence to identify posts about the coronavirus that are misleading enough to cause harm to people. Five or more strikes can get someone permanently removed from Twitter.

In a statement on the messaging app Telegram, Greene blasted Twitter's move as un-American.

She wrote that her account was suspended after tweeting statistics from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a government database which includes unverified raw data.

“Twitter is an enemy to America and can't handle the truth,” Greene said. “That's fine, I'll show America we don't need them and it's time to defeat our enemies.”