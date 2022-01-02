Australia will press for an Ashes series whitewash against England to boost their chances of making the final of the 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC).

"I've never ever considered a match dead-rubber when you wear the baggy green and go out and represent Australia in a test match," Australia's spin spearhead Nathan Lyon said on Sunday.

Fourth test is due to begin at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

"So there's no dead-rubbers. Firstly because it's (the) test championship, but another one, we want to go five-nil up."

"Obviously Ashes for me is the pinnacle, but I'd love to be part of the test championship final, whether that's at Lord's or wherever it may be in the world... A lot of work to do to get there."

Australia could not make the inaugural WTC final last year, when New Zealand beat India to win the crown, but lead the standings after their red-hot Ashes form.

England desperate

Lyon was aware that "world class" England would be desperate to salvage some pride in the last two tests after being thoroughly outplayed in the series so far.

While Joe Root's future as England's test captain looks in doubt, the 31-year-old is currently the leading scorer in the series though his quest for his first century in Australia continues.