A herd of at least 13 endangered wild elephants have rampaged through a safari park in Bangladesh.

The creatures were acting aggressively and posed a serious safety threat, officials warned on Sunday.

"They are very restless, frightened and acting as if they are cornered. They are now very dangerous for other animals and our visitors," said park official Mazharul Islam.

The herd knocked down a two-metre (seven-foot) concrete wall to break into the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, north of the resort city of Cox's Bazar, earlier this week.

The reserve is home to over 1,300 animals, including Bengal tigers, hippos and other threatened species, and sees around 5,000 visitors each day in winter.

"We are worried for the park's visitors," Islam said. "Night patrolling is getting difficult as the elephants are very agitated and they go wild very easily."

