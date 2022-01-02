POLITICS
Getafe end Real Madrid's 15-game unbeaten streak
Striker Enes Unal got the hosts' winner in the ninth minute after he stole the ball from Madrid defender Eder Militao near the goal and beat Thibaut Courtois.
Madrid's defeat is their first since October 3 at Espanyol. / AFP
By Sara SLEIMAN
January 2, 2022

Carlo Ancelotti has admitted Real Madrid were "still on holiday" as they suffered a shock 1-0 loss at relegation-battling Getafe in La Liga.

Madrid's surprise defeat on Sunday is their first in three months and gives fresh hope to the beleaguered chasing pack in Spain, after Eder Militao's early error allowed Enes Unal to score the winner at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

"We were on holiday for an extra day," said Ancelotti. "The team was not the same team that played before Christmas - less commitment, less concentration.

"We didn't deserve to lose but we ended up with a defeat that could be a wake-up call."

Unal gave Getafe the lead in the ninth minute after the usually dependable Militao was caught napping.

The Brazilian went to clear on the edge of his own area but instead took an extra touch, engaging in a tussle with Unal, who robbed the ball and finished past Thibaut Courtois.

Madrid dominated for 20 minutes, with Luka Modric increasingly influential, but a dogged Getafe preserved their lead for the rest of the first half and were relatively comfortable in the second.

Hazard and Marcelo both came on at half-time but neither made much of an impact, with Hazard unable to muster a single attempt on goal. Benzema had a shot blocked, Casemiro saw a half-volley saved and Mariano Diaz headed over, but Getafe deserved their victory.

Still in the lead

Madrid have taken command of the Spanish title race after a superb run of form that included 10 consecutive wins and 15 matches without defeat, their last loss coming at Espanyol on October 3.

But Ancelotti's side were woefully out of sorts in their first outing of 2022 and, aside from a brief spell in the first half, struggled really even to threaten the Getafe goal.

Getafe stay 16th after recording only their fourth league victory of the season.

Getafe lost eight games in a row earlier in the season but came in on the back of an upturn in form under Quique Sanchez Flores, having gone five games unbeaten, including a pair of wins over Cadiz and Osasuna.

Sevilla, Madrid's closest challengers, will be five points behind the leaders with a game in hand if they win at Cadiz on Sunday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
